BASF India, Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions to jointly build 12.21 MW wind-solar captive power plant

Mumbai, Nov 11 (PTI) BASF India on Tuesday announced a tie-up with Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions to build a 12.21 MW wind-solar hybrid captive power plant to provide renewable energy to meet its growing consumption for its manufacturing sites at Dahej and Panoli.

The captive power project is scheduled to get operational next year and BASF is aiming to maximise the usage of renewable energy at its manufacturing sites in Gujarat, as per a statement.

**** NSE MD & CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan receives lifetime achievement award * Largest stock bourse NSE on Tuesday said that its managing director and chief executive Ashishkumar Chauhan has been honoured with a lifetime achievement award by 'Regulation Asia'.

The recognition highlights Chauhan's decades long contribution towards building India's capital markets and strengthening their position in the global securities landscape, as per a statement.

**** Yes Securities says over 3,000 people participated in cyclothon hosted by it * Domestic brokerage Yes Securities on Tuesday said over 3,000 people participated in a cyclothon hosted by it in the financial capital recently.

The company's Managing Director and Chief Executive Anshul Arzare said the project is aimed at promoting a culture of fitness and wellness that extends beyond the workplace, as per a statement.

**** PGIM India Asset Management launches multi-asset allocation offering * PGIM India Asset Management on Tuesday announced the launch of its multi-asset allocation offering.

The scheme is open-ended and designed to deliver long-term capital appreciation through strategic diversification across multiple asset classes, according to a statement. PTI AA TRB