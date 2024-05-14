BASF India Q4 net profit up 15.30 pc to Rs 161.43 cr

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) BASF India Ltd on Tuesday posted a 15.30 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 161.43 crore during the fourth quarter of the 2023-24 fiscal.

Advertisment

Its profit stood at Rs 140 crore in the same quarter in the previous fiscal.

Total income rose marginally to Rs 3,384.67 crore during January-March quarter of the 2023-24 financial year, from Rs 3,352.77 crore in the year-ago period, as per the regulatory filing.

Expenses remained flat at Rs 3,165.34 crore in the said period.

The company's shares rose 12.70 per cent to settle at Rs 4,615 apiece on the BSE. PTI LUX DRR