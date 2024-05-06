BASF launches insecticide Efficon

Mumbai, May 6 (PTI) Chemical solutions company BASF on Monday announced the launch of insecticide Efficon and said it is effective against pests like aphids, jassids and white flies.

Advertisment

Efficon is highly effective on multiple life stages of target pests like aphids, jassids and white flies and quickly stops insects from feeding and plant injury upon application, BASF said in a statement.

Giridhar Ranuva, Business Director Agricultural Solutions, BASF India, said the product will help in long-term protection against pests in a wide variety of crops like cotton and vegetables.

"Efficon is also highly compatible with non-target organisms and beneficial insects, including pollinators, when applied according to label instructions," Ranuva said.

Marko Grozdanovic, Senior Vice President, Global Strategic Marketing, BASF Agricultural Solutions, said: "Indian growers deserve access to advanced solutions to help them achieve better yields managing resistance with innovations in sucking pests," PTI SM HVA