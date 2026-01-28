BASF to open global Digital Hub in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jan 28 (PTI) Chemicals giant BASF on Wednesday said it plans to open a global Digital Hub here in the first quarter of 2026.

The proposed Digital Hub in Hyderabad would strengthen BASF's existing global Digital Hub network in Europe (Ludwigshafen and Madrid) and Asia Pacific (Kuala Lumpur), the company said in a release.

Digital Hubs are centers of digital expertise that deliver standardized, digital services at scale to BASF's businesses worldwide, it said.

"With this next step in value creation in BASF's back-end organization, we ensure digital service delivery on competitive terms," said Dirk Elvermann, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Digital Officer, BASF SE.

Observing that Hyderabad offers all the attributes of a state-of-the-art Digital Hub with global reach, Elvermann said seamless cooperation between the new Digital Hub in India and existing global Digital Hubs, and excellent service delivery to businesses are the top priorities for the company.

The company seeks to standardize and focus the digital portfolio on areas that generate the greatest value for BASF's core businesses, which will be accompanied by structural changes, it said.

"Overall, the division Global Digital Services aims to significantly reduce its global workforce by 2030. This includes positions in Ludwigshafen. Furthermore, Global Digital Services plans to reduce the overall number of sites at which digital specialists are located," the release said.

All measures will be implemented in a socially responsible manner and in compliance with existing co-determination rights (a system wherein managers and workers are involved in making important decisions), it said.

The release further said preparations for opening the Digital Hub in Hyderabad are underway. Hiring and operational activities under the new Indian legal entity, "BASF Digital Solutions Private Limited" would begin immediately, it said.

"I am pleased that we can launch the hub so quickly and ramp it up sustainably," said Dietrich Spandau, President of Global Digital Services.

Head of BASF Group Companies in India, Alexander Gerding said the Digital Hub in Hyderabad becomes part of BASF’s long-standing and successful presence in India with existing manufacturing and research and development activities in the country. PTI VVK SJR VVK SA