Bata India Q1 net profit falls 70% to Rs 52 crore

New Delhi: Footwear maker Bata India Ltd on Monday reported a 70 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 52 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2025, impacted by higher expenses amid sluggish consumption momentum and a high base effect.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 174 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, Bata India said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the first quarter stood at Rs 941.85 crore against Rs 944.63 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Bata India said during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and year ended March 31, 2025, the board of directors of the holding company approved the sale of a freehold industrial land to an unrelated party for a consideration of Rs 156 crore.

The sale deed has been executed and the total consideration has also been received on the same date. There is a gain on sale of the aforesaid land (net of related expenses) of Rs 133.95 crore, which has been disclosed as an exceptional item for the year-ago quarter, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at Rs 884 crore compared to Rs 878 crore in the same period last fiscal.

"The quarter witnessed headwinds accentuated by fluctuating weather patterns and geopolitical uncertainties. Amidst these and considering the demand trends, we pushed ahead our affordability initiatives across categories to drive volume-based growth," Bata India MD and CEO Gunjan Shah said.

The company said results for the quarter "demonstrate disciplined execution of our strategies on affordability, investment in marketing and technology, elevating customer experience in the face of sluggish consumption momentum during the quarter".

On the outlook, Shah said, "We are optimistic about the consumption recovery towards balance of this year, backed by our strong market positioning and wide network while maintaining strong focus on cost efficiencies."