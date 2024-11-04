Bata India Q2 profit up 53 pc to Rs 52 cr

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Leading shoemaker Bata India Ltd on Monday reported 53 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 51.97 crore for the second quarter ended September 2024.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 33.99 crore for July-September FY24, according to a regulatory filing from Bata India.

Revenue from operations was up 2.2 per cent to Rs 837.14 crore during the quarter under review.

Total expenses in September quarter was at Rs 784.55 crore, up 5 per cent year-on-year. Total income, which includes other income, was up 2.36 per cent to Rs 854.32 crore.

Shares of Bata India Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 1,336.90 apiece on BSE, down 1.47 per cent. PTI KRH KRH ANU ANU