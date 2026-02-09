Bata India Q3 profit rises 12.6 pc to Rs 66.1 cr, sales up 2.8 pc to Rs 944.68 cr

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Leading shoemaker Bata India Ltd on Monday reported a 12.61 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 66.1 crore in the December quarter of FY'26 compared to the year-ago period.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 58.7 crore in the previous October-December a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Bata India.

Bata's revenue from operations was up 2.81 per cent to Rs 944.68 crore during the quarter under review compared to Rs 918.79 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Its total expenses in the December quarter were at Rs 868.92 crore, up 3.3 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Bata India's total income, which includes other income, was up 3.93 per cent to Rs 965.72 crore.

Shares of Bata India Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 884.35 apiece on BSE, up 4.27 per cent. PTI KRH KRH MR