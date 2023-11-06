Bata to retail Nine West shoes & accessories in India; enters into licensing and manufacturing partnership

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Bata India will sell fashion footwear and accessories of Nine West, a US-based lifestyle brand, from its retail stores, as it has entered into a licensing and manufacturing partnership with Authentic Brands Group.

Advertisment

The partnership will further enhance Bata India's premium product portfolio and cater to the demands of consumers seeking trend-right fashion, said a joint statement.

The board of the company has "approved licensing and manufacturing deal with Authentic Brands Group for their world-renowned lifestyle brand Nine West," informed Bata in a regulatory update.

"Under the arrangement, Bata India will have rights to manufacture, market and distribute Nine West shoes and accessories across India through its stores," the filing said.

Advertisment

Authentic Brands Group owns Nine West brand, which is known for its on-trend fashion designs. It had acquired Nine West's US business after the brand filed for bankruptcy in 2018.

Nine West boasts a global presence across more than 40 countries, catering to the diverse tastes of modern consumers.

"This strategic partnership is in line with Bata India's overarching premiumization strategy, aimed at catering to a more fashion-conscious audience," it said.

Advertisment

Commenting on the development, Bata India Managing Director and CEO Gunjan Shah said: "The partnership aligns with our ongoing effort to transform Bata India into a hub of style and innovation at the same time in line with Bata India's commitment to manufacturing in India." By offering Nine West's premium collection of women's footwear and accessories, Bata is committed to bringing the best of global fashion to our customers, he added.

Henry Stupp, President, of Lifestyle EMEA and India at Authentic said: "The partnership opens new avenues for fashion enthusiasts seeking the latest trends in footwear and accessories inspired by global fashion. With Bata India's extensive network and ability to build iconic brands for the Indian audience, we aim to establish Nine West as a go-to lifestyle brand in this strategic market for footwear and accessories." Currently, Bata India has a portfolio of global brands, including Power, North Star, Weinbrenner, Bata, Bata Red Label, Bata 3D, Hush Puppies, Naturalizer, and Bzees, for the Indian market.

Bata India's revenue from operations stood at Rs 3,451.56 crore in 2022-23. PTI KRH HVA