Battery Smart appoints Amit Bhardwaj as CFO

Mumbai: Electric and three-wheeler battery-swapping network, Battery Smart, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Amit Bhardwaj as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to drive its next phase of growth.

Advertisment

Bhardwaj, as the CFO, will lead the company's financial strategy, drive profitability at scale, and strengthen its internal controls and governance processes, Battery Smart said in a statement.

With over two decades of experience in financial strategy, risk management, and business growth, his appointment is a significant step in Battery Smart's expansion as it strengthens its leadership in the electric mobility space, the company said.

Throughout his career, Bhardwaj has successfully guided businesses through complex financial landscapes, improving profitability and implementing scalable processes that drive long-term success, Battery Smart said.

Advertisment

Prior to his present assignment, Bhardwaj has been associated with organisations, including Jubilant FoodWorks, Cars24, Shiprocket, and OYO, it said.

Commenting on the appointment, Pulkit Khurana, Co-founder & CEO, Battery Smart shared, "As we accelerate our growth, Amit's strong track record of financial acumen and strategic vision will play a key role in optimising capital utilisation and driving long-term profitability."