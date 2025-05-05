Battery tech startup Volt14 raises USD 1.87 mn from Blume Ventures, others

New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) Battery tech startup Volt14 on Monday said it has raised USD 1.87 million (about Rs 15 crore) in a pre-series A funding round led by Blume Ventures.

Volt14 will use the fresh capital to scale up the manufacturing of its anodes and to strengthen the team, a statement said.

With this investment, the company has now raised a total of USD 4.02 million to date, it added.

The funding round also saw participation from Beyond Next Ventures, Spectrum Impact, Supermorpheus and previous investor Cocoon Capital. PTI ANK BAL BAL