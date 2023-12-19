bauma CONEXPO INDIA ties with Construction Federation of India for 2024 edition

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) International trade fair bauma CONEXPO INDIA on Tuesday said it is collaborating with industry body Construction Federation of India for the 7th edition of the trade event, which is likely to see participation of 1,000 companies from over 100 countries.

The bauma CONEXPO INDIA is an international trade fair for construction machinery, building material machines, mining machines, and construction vehicles, among others.

The 7th edition of bauma CONEXPO INDIA will be held from December 11-14, 2024 at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

More than 600 exhibitors from 26 countries participated in the 6th edition of the the trade fair, bauma CONEXPO INDIA CEO Bhupinder Singh said in a statement.

He said the bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2024 is likely to attract over 1,000 companies and 75,000 visitors from 100 countries.

According to the statement, the Construction Federation of India (CFI) -- that represents construction companies -- has collaborated with bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2024 to promote issues of tax rationalisation, safety and sustainability of construction projects, and skill development, in line with Industry 4.0 technologies. PTI KKS TRB