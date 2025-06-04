Bauxite, limestone, lead, zinc ore production rises in April

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) The production of bauxite, limestone, lead, and zinc ore increased in April, the government said on Wednesday.

As per provisional estimates for April of 2025-26, there is a steady increase in the production of these minerals as compared to the production in the corresponding month last year.

Production of bauxite increased from 1.87 million metric tonnes (MMT) during April 2024 to 2.13 MMT during April 2025, with 13.9 per cent growth.

The output of limestone increased from 39.58 MMT during April 2024 to 40.5 MMT during April 2025, registering a 1.2 per cent growth.

Production of lead and zinc ore has increased from 1.24 MMT in April 2024 to 1.27 MMT during April 2025, with 2.4 per cent growth.

Production of zinc concentrate witnessed a rise from 0.13 MMT during April 2024 to 0.14 MMT during April 2025, with 7.7 per cent growth, the mines ministry said in a statement.

In the non-ferrous metal sector, primary aluminium production increased to 3.47 lakh tonne (LT) in April from 3.42 LT in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal year. During the same comparative period, refined copper production has grown 15.6 per cent from 0.45 LT to 0.52 LT.

India is the second-largest aluminium producer, and top 10 producer in refined copper. Continued growth in aluminium and copper points toward continued strong economic activity in user sectors such as energy, infrastructure, construction, automotive, and machinery.

In a separate statement, the mines ministry said the Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy launched a centralised digital platform developed by the mines ministry to monitor the operational status of auctioned mineral blocks and track statutory clearances across the country. PTI SID TRB