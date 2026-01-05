Bayer, ADM extend Maharashtra soyabean farmer programme to reach 1,00,000 growers

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Germany's Bayer AG on Monday said it has extended its partnership with US agribusiness ADM by three years to support soybean farmers in Maharashtra, scaling the programme fourfold to reach 1,00,000 growers.

The partnership, launched in June 2022, reached 25,000 farmers by May 2025 and will now expand coverage from 35,000 hectares to 200,000 hectares, Bayer said in a statement.

The expanded programme will cover seven districts in Maharashtra, adding Nanded, Parbhani, Hingoli, and Solapur to the original areas of Latur, Dharashiv, and Beed.

The initiative focuses on sustainable farming practices through the ProTerra Foundation framework, covering production management, biodiversity protection, programme monitoring, crop documentation and post-harvest management, the company said.

Bayer has delivered training programmes on good agricultural practices and integrated pest management, reaching over 58,000 farmers through audio bridge calls, while ADM's agronomist team receives regular training on crop cultivation and pesticide management.

"By leveraging ADM's market linkages and global resources, we aim to equip 1,00,000 farmers with the tools to strengthen economic resilience," said Amrendra Mishra, Managing Director of Ag Services and Oilseeds and Country Manager India at ADM.

ADM operates more than 50 crop development and procurement centres in India and has businesses spanning oilseed processing, commodities trading, and animal and human nutrition. PTI LUX TRB