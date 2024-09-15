Bayer CropScience CEO advocates for joint efforts to tackle rising pest resistance in Bt cotton

New Delhi: Bayer CropScience Managing Director and CEO Simon Wiebusch has called for urgent industry collaboration and regulatory support to combat growing pest resistance in genetically modified (GM) cotton while highlighting economic challenges in developing country-specific solutions.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, Wiebusch emphasised the need for a conducive pricing environment to justify investment in new traits.

He also advocated for technology upgrades, including herbicide tolerance, to reduce farming costs and manage pests escaping current GM technology.

"If I do not see new traits being introduced in the country at a price level where I would say it's worth investing, why would you put research only for one test, which is only prevalent in India?" Wiebusch said.

He stressed the importance of discussions between government, academia, and industry to assess the viability of developing India-specific traits in the crucial cotton sector.

Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt) cotton is the only GM crop that has been approved for commercial cultivation in India. It received approval from the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC) in 2002. Since then approximately 96 per cent of the total cotton area in India has been planted with Bt cotton.

Wiebusch, also Bayer South Asia President, said India's successful adoption of Bollgard II GM technology in cotton crops has transformed the country into the world's largest exporter.

However, he pointed out that the lack of "newer developments has led to decreased effectiveness of the technology over time".

"We have probably overstretched the potential of BG-II," he said, adding that while the technology remains effective, new approaches are crucial to tackle emerging challenges in India's cotton sector.

To address declining Bt cotton productivity, Wiebusch advocated for technology upgrades, particularly highlighting herbicide tolerance as a potential means to reduce farming costs.

He revealed that Bayer has applied for regulatory approval of Bollgard II Roundup Ready Flex (BG-II RRF), a herbicide-tolerant and insect-resistant variety of BT cotton.

The regulatory body GEAC is back in operation now, and focusing first on GM mustard, which is under the Supreme Court's consideration.

"We believe that the moment we have clarity on GM mustard, also on the next technology in cotton, we will be seeing movements," he said, linking regulatory progress in one crop to potential advancement in cotton.

When asked about the timeline for introducing herbicide-tolerant BG-II cotton, the CEO said, "As soon as the regulator will allow me to".

BG-II RRF, which has been approved in multiple countries, is an advanced cotton technology that combines the pest resistance of Bollgard II with the herbicide tolerance of Roundup Ready Flex. This dual technology enhances cotton production by providing robust protection against insect pests while allowing for flexible weed management options.

On the issue of India importing GM soybean oil while restricting domestic GM soya cultivation, the CEO said, "It's a choice".

However, India's agricultural policy should carefully weigh the advantages of adopting advanced technologies against the benefits of maintaining current practices, he added.

With India aiming to be a developed nation by 2047, it becomes crucial to evaluate whether it can afford to ignore technologies that are both safe and readily available. The use of GM technology in agriculture could be a significant factor in ensuring competitiveness, especially in high-yield crops like soybeans and corn, he added.

Bayer CropScience Ltd (BCSL) is an Indian subsidiary of Bayer AG, a major global pharmaceutical and biotechnology company headquartered in Germany.

BCSL operates in various segments, including crop protection and biotechnology.