Bayer CropScience profit rises to Rs 95.7 cr in Q3

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Bayer CropScience Ltd on Wednesday reported close to threefold jump in profit to Rs 95.7 crore for the December quarter on higher revenue.

The company had clocked a profit of Rs 34.2 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a regulatory filing.

Total revenue from the operations rose five per cent to Rs 1,106.2 crore for the October-December period of the 2025-26 fiscal year, from Rs 1,057.4 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses remained lower at Rs 1,009.1 crore against Rs 1,056 crore in the said period.

"In Q3, the revenue from operations grew 5 per cent, led by the continued strength of our corn seeds business," said Simon Wiebusch, Vice Chairman and Managing Director and CEO, Bayer CropScience Ltd.

Weather volatility, particularly excess rains extending into the quarter led to limited spray windows and constrained crop protection liquidation, while a muted chili and grape season weighed on demand, he said.

"We remain focused on strengthening portfolio resilience, scaling up new launches, and maintaining cost discipline to deliver consistent value," he added.

The company's Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer Vinit Jindal said Q3 PAT grew, driven by a favourable sales mix, stabilised input costs and strong financial discipline. PTI LUX TRB