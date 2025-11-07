Bayer CropScience Q2 net profit climbs 12 pc to Rs 152.7 cr

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Bayer CropScience Ltd on Friday reported a 12 per cent increase in its net profit to Rs 152.7 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal year.

Its net profit stood at Rs 136.3 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income fell to Rs 1,567.2 crore during the July-September period from Rs 1,761.3 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Simon Wiebusch, Vice Chairman & Managing Director and CEO, BCSL, said, "Unusually prolonged and excessive rainfall impacted our field activities and product placement, resulting in significantly lower revenue from our Crop Protection portfolio. Despite this, our corn seed business continued its growth momentum, driven by competitive hybrids, strong execution, and favourable market dynamics".

This quarter’s performance underscores the company's resilience and adaptability in the face of external challenges, he added.

The Board of Directors at its meeting held on November 07, 2025, declared an interim dividend of Rs 90 per equity share for the financial year ending March 31, 2026, amounting to Rs 404.5 crore. PTI MJH MJH BAL BAL