Bayer CropScience Q2 profit rises 37 pc to 222.9 crore

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Bayer CropScience Ltd (BCSL) on Friday reported a 37 per cent increase in its net profit to Rs 222.9 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal on higher revenue.

Its net profit stood at Rs 162.6 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 1,633.3 crore during the July-September period of 2023-24 fiscal year from Rs 1,465.7 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

"In a difficult environment of delayed, deficient and erratic monsoons as well as elevated COGS (cost of goods sold), we delivered strong growth of 11 per cent in revenue from operations in Q2 of FY2023-24," Simon Wiebusch, Vice Chairman & Managing Director and CEO of BCSL, said.

Bayer is into crop protection and seed businesses. PTI MJH SHW