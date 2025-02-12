Bayer CropScience Q3 net profit down 63.26 pc

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Bayer CropScience Ltd, the Indian unit of German crop science group Bayer AG, on Wednesday posted a 63.26 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 34.2 crore in the December 2024 quarter.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 93.1 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Its total income rose 12.38 per cent to Rs 1,089.6 crore in the third quarter of FY2025 against Rs 969.5 crore in the October-December period of the preceding fiscal. PTI LUX SHW