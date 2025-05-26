Bayer CropScience Q4 net profit jumps 49.27 pc to Rs 143.3 cr

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Bayer CropScience, the Indian unit of German crop science group Bayer AG, on Monday reported a 49.27 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 143.3 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25 on higher revenue.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 96 crore a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing.

Its total income rose to Rs 1,083.5 crore in the fourth quarter of 2024-25 from Rs 821.1 crore in the year-ago period.

For the full 2024-25 fiscal, the company's net profit declined to Rs 568 crore from Rs 740.5 crore in the preceding fiscal.

Bayer CropScience Vice Chairman, Managing Director and CEO Simon Wiebusch said, "In Q4, our revenue from Operations grew by 32 per cent over the previous year, driven by strong performance in spring corn and by both strong performance and double-digit liquidation growth in the crop protection portfolio".

"The promotional investments made in the previous quarter generated significant returns. Quarter-on-quarter deviations reflect the realities of our agriculture. Our focus on liquidation-led channel management aligns with market realities and demonstrates our commitment to delivering continuous value." The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend payment of Rs 35 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, subject to shareholders' approval. PTI LUX BAL BAL