Bayer gets nod to mkt Kerendia for heart failure treatment

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Drug firm Bayer on Thursday said it has received approval for its innovative therapy Kerendia for the treatment of heart failure from the Indian regulatory authorities.

The product (finerenone) is already approved for chronic kidney disease (CKD) associated with type 2 diabetes (T2D).

"With the expansion of finerenone's indication, we are addressing types of heart failure that account for nearly half of all heart failure cases but have had limited proven treatment options," Bayer's Pharmaceutical Division MD India Shweta Rai said in a statement.

Together with its role in chronic kidney disease linked to type 2 diabetes, finerenone represents Bayer's innovation against India's most pressing health burdens, such as cardiovascular disease and chronic kidney disease, she added.

Heart failure (HF), unlike a heart attack, which is a sudden event, is a chronic condition in which the heart cannot pump enough blood to meet the body's needs, leading to fatigue, breathlessness and fluid buildup. PTI MSS MSS SHW