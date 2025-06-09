Bayer launches BICOTA rice pest control product in India

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Bayer AG announced on Monday the launch of BICOTA, a new product designed to help rice farmers manage stem borer pests, as the German life sciences company expands its agricultural portfolio in India's key rice-growing regions.

The product will be available across 11 states, including Punjab, Haryana, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu, starting in June 2025, Bayer said in a statement.

BICOTA targets stem borers, which can significantly reduce rice yields by damaging crops. The company said the product provides longer-lasting protection with a single application compared to existing market solutions, while also promoting root and tiller development.

"Bayer endeavours to make life easier for farmers through its innovations," said Mohan Babu, Chief Operating Officer for India's Crop Science Division at Bayer.

"With BICOTA, we not only want paddy farmers to have solutions that will protect their crop but also save them time and labour costs and help improve their yields and income." The granular formulation is designed for convenient field application and is compatible with Integrated Pest Management practices, according to the company.

Bayer said the product is safe for beneficial insects. India is one of the world's largest rice producers, with the crop serving as a staple food for hundreds of millions of people. Pest management remains a critical challenge for farmers, particularly as weather patterns change.

Bayer, which has core competencies in agriculture and healthcare, continues to focus on crop protection solutions as part of its global strategy in emerging markets. PTI LUX DR