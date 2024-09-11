Bayer launches ForwardFarm initiative in India to promote regenerative agriculture

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) German life science company Bayer has launched a global initiative 'ForwardFarming' in India to promote sustainable agricultural practices through collaboration, innovation and knowledge sharing among farmers.

Spread over 18 hectares in Panipat, Haryana, the Bayer ForwardFarm in India will demonstrate innovative farming techniques tailored to the needs of smallholder farmers in the country, the company said in a statement.

ForwardFarm will focus on Direct Seeded Rice (DSR) cropping system, innovative weed management, customised agronomy systems, carbon farming, nutrition and water management, vermicompost and IoT, irrigation and drone technology, it added.

"We are excited to bring Bayer ForwardFarming to India, a country that is pivotal to global food security. By supporting and empowering local farmers, we aim to enhance agricultural productivity and sustainability, increasing food security for all," said Natasha Santos, Head of Sustainability & Strategic Engagements at Bayer.

Ved Prakash Saini is the first Bayer ForwardFarm partner in India.

Bayer currently operates a network of 29 ForwardFarms in 14 countries.

Across the ForwardFarming network, Bayer partners with independent farmers to show how tailored solutions, modern tools and practices, and partnerships are enabling farmers to run successful businesses while providing enough food for a growing world.