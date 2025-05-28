BC Jindal Group bags 150 MW renewable energy project

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) BC Jindal Group on Wednesday said it has secured a 150MW round-the-clock (RTC) renewable energy project in a reverse auction conducted by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

The project is part of SECI’s 1200 MW RTC renewable energy project, the tender for which was floated in November last year, a company statement said.

The group has bagged 150 MW of the total capacity requirement at a tariff of Rs 5.07/kWh.

As part of the project, the group will be responsible for setting up Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS)-connected renewable energy power projects which would entail building transmission networks and establishing interconnection or delivery points with the ISTS network.

As per the stated terms, B C Jindal Group will be responsible for land identification for the RTC project, project installation and ownership, necessary approvals, and interconnection with the ISTS network, for power supply to DISCOMS tied up for this Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) through SECI.

In line with its strategic growth plan, the group intends to invest USD 2.5 billion in the renewable energy sector by 2030.

Founded in 1952, BC Jindal Group has expanded from a steel pipe manufacturer into a major player in the power sector.

The group operates a 1,200 MW thermal power generation unit in Angul, Odisha, and is now focusing on renewable energy. PTI KKS KKS ANU ANU