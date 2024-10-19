BCAS holds meeting with airlines amid bomb threats to flights

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) officials on Saturday held a meeting with representatives of airlines on a day when more than 30 flights received bomb threats, according to sources.

Some airlines were represented by their CEOs and others by their senior officials at the meeting.

"Indian skies are absolutely safe. The current protocol (to deal with the situation) is robust and is being strictly followed. We reassure passengers that they should fly without any fear," BCAS Director General Zulfiquar Hasan said.

One of the sources said the regulator's officials had "very good" discussions with airline representatives.

Security aspects and other issues were discussed at the meeting, the source said.

Another source said there were discussions on the standard operating procedures in dealing with bomb threats.

So far this week, more than 70 flights operated by Indian airlines have received bomb threats, and most of them turned out to be hoaxes. PTI RAM IAS TRB