BCAS slaps fine on IndiGo

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on IndiGo for certain violations of aviation security protocols.

The airline is in the process of reviewing the BCAS order dated November 27 and filing an appeal before the appropriate appellate authority, according to a regulatory filing.

The Rs 5 lakh fine has been imposed for "breach of aviation security protocols in relation to requirements prescribed under Rule 51 Aircraft (Security) Rules, 2023 and related AVSEC orders".

AVSEC refers to aviation security.

Specific details about the order could not be ascertained.

"There is no material impact on financials, operations or other activities of the company," the filing said on Thursday. PTI RAM HVA