BCAS to fill 122 operational posts; to set up 17 new offices

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) will be filling up 122 operational positions that have been approved by the finance ministry, a move that will bolster the security agency's capacity amid rising air traffic.

The creation of these positions will help the BCAS to have 17 new offices, comprising 4 regional and 13 sub-regional offices, the agency's Director General Zulfiquar Hasan said on Monday.

The sub-regional offices will be at places, including Port Blair and Agatti.

The finance ministry approved 122 operational posts at the aviation security agency last month.

Speaking at the function to mark the 38th Raising Day of the BCAS, Hasan said that the aviation sector is growing and around 5.5 lakh passengers carry around 7 lakh hand baggages and 8.5 lakh cabin baggages.

In June 1985, the Kanishka tragedy occurred wherein Air India 182 flying the Montreal-London-Mumbai route exploded on the Atlantic.

Following the incident, the government decided to set up the BCAS and it was set up on April 1, 1987, Hasan said. PTI RAM SHW