BCCI paid Rs 2,038 crore GST in FY23, FY24, Parliament informed

New Delhi: Gross GST revenue collection from BCCI during 2022-23 and 2023-24 fiscal years was Rs 2,038.55 crore, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said BCCI, which is the apex body for the promotion of cricket in India, is an autonomous body registered under the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act, 1975.

"Services by way of admission to sporting events like Indian Premier League attract GST @ 28 per cent. During Financial Years 2022-23 and 2023-24, Gross GST revenue collection from BCCI was Rs 2,038.55 crore," Chaudhary said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

He said the Income Tax department has denied tax exemption to BCCI under Section 11 of the I-T Act, and the matter is now sub judice. Section 11 of the I-T Act deals with charitable institutions.

BCCI is claiming exemption under section 11 of the Income Tax Act, 1961. However, during assessment proceedings, the exemption is being disallowed by the Income Tax department.

"The issue of the BCCI's tax exemption is currently sub judice. Further, there is no direct tax proposal pending in this regard, at present," Chaudhary said.

BCCI does not receive any grants from any scheme of the Ministry of Sports, he added.

In reply to a separate question, Chaudhary said from July 2017 to June 2024, the number of GST evasion cases booked by Central Tax formations in Gujarat was 13,494. The amount of GST evasion was about Rs 52,394 crore, involving the arrest of 214 persons.