BCCL says video showing official fixing minister's pyjamas misleading

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Bharat Coking Coal Ltd on Monday termed false and misleading the claims on a social media video that a company official fixed the pyjamas Union Minister Satish Chandra Dubey.

The company explained that the BCCL official was helping the Minister of State for Coal and Mines to fix the belt which is used to carry the headlamp battery.

"It (claim on social media video) is entirely false and misleading to claim that the company official adjusted the minister's pyjamas," a Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) official said.

The official said that recently, during Dubey's visit to BCCL, some media platforms portrayed that the minister's shoes were removed by a BCCL official.

This news, he said, is completely baseless and misleading. A clear review of the video shows that when the minister took off his mining boots after coming out from inspecting the underground mine, the BCCL official simply moved them aside and handed them over to staff to be stored.

According to practice, all items like mining boots, helmets, headlamps, lamp-battery belts, and sticks etc. are counted and kept in the store after the visit to and from the mine.

For further information, it should be noted that the mining boots are not manually removed by hand. Instead, the boots are taken off using an instrument in which the foot is placed, and the shoes are then removed mechanically, he explained.

Bharat Coking Coal Ltd is a public sector undertaking engaged in the mining of coal and allied activities. It occupies an important place in as much as it produces the bulk of the coking coal mined in the country.

BCCL meets almost 50 per cent of the total prime coking coal requirement of the integrated steel sector. The supply of washed and direct feed coal to the steel sector was 14.64 lakh tonnes in 2023-24 against 14.22 lakh tonnes in 2022-23. PTI SID CS SID MR