BCL Industries plans Rs 350 cr investment in Haryana to set up biogas plant

New Delhi: BCL Industries plans to invest Rs 350 crore to set up a biogas plant and a distillery in Haryna, a company official said on Friday.

The company is making efforts to scale up its green initiatives and will set up a biogas plant of around 20 MTPD (Metric Tonne Per Day) capacity in Fatehabad, the company spokesperson said.

"This biogas plant will utilise 250 MT of paddy straw per day. The total capex for establishing the distillery and biogas plant at Fatehabad is estimated at around Rs 350 crore," he added.

The expected timeline for the project is about 20 months from the date of ground breaking.