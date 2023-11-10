BCL Industries Q2 profit at Rs 20 cr

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) BCL Industries on Friday returned to black, posting a consolidated net profit of Rs 19.67 crore for September quarter 2023-24.

It had clocked a loss of Rs 81 lakh in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income increased to Rs 482.72 crore from Rs 455.24 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Expenses fell to Rs 452.40 crore from Rs 456.52 crore in the year-ago period.

BCL Industries is the only company in India and the South Asian region to have a forward and backward integrated ethanol plant.