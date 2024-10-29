BCL Industries reports Rs 21 cr net profit in Q2

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Recycling player BCL Industries on Tuesday reported a 64 per cent rise in standalone net profit to Rs 21.01 crore for the September quarter on account of higher income.

It had posted a loss of Rs 12.83 crore in the July-September period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.

During the second quarter, the company's total income also rose to Rs 533.84 crore from Rs 368.62 crore a year ago, a rise of 44 per cent year-on-year.

To diversify its business, BCL Industries is investing Rs 350 crore to set up a biogas plant and a distillery in Haryana.