BDR Pharmaceuticals introduces prostate cancer treatment drug in oral solution form

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) BDR Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said it has introduced Enzalutamide oral solution for treatment of prostate cancer, claiming to be the first company in the world to bring it through the new drug delivery system. The company has introduced the Enzalutamide oral solution as BDENZA, in 32 mg/ml priced at Rs 27,000 for 150ml, BDR Pharmaceuticals said in a statement. This innovative formulation marks a significant step forward in providing an effective dosage form with lesser side effects in comparison to existing oral dosage forms of Enzalutamide, it added. "Changing how we treat prostate cancer, BDENZA oral solution brings a mix of benefits to make things better for patients. It gives a strong 160 mg dose in just one small 5 ml serving, so there's less hassle associated with lots of pills," BDR Pharmaceuticals Director, Technical Formulation, Aravind Badiger, said. Unlike fixed-dose tablets, doctors can adjust the dosage to fit each patient better. This oral solution is gentle on the stomach, avoiding issues like nausea.

Plus, it is sugar-free and tastes good, making it easier for patients, especially those with taste changes or dietary limits, to stick with the treatment, he added. It is a more patient-friendly way to tackle prostate cancer. It can help improve patient compliance to a great extent, Badiger said. The company said introducing the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI)approved new drug delivery system will make it more affordable and accessible in India. "BDENZA represents a paradigm shift in prostate cancer therapy. Its introduction aligns with our relentless pursuit to provide accessible and patient-centric healthcare solutions," BDR Group Director (Business Development), Raheel Shah, said.