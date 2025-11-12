Bectors Food Q2 profit falls 6 pc to Rs 36.5 cr, revenue rises 11 pc

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Biscuit maker Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd on Wednesday reported a decline of 6.24 per cent in consolidated net profit to Rs 36.5 crore in the September quarter of FY26.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 38.93 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a BSE filing from Mrs Bectors Food Specialities, which owns Cremica and English Oven brands.

Its revenue from operations was up 11.1 per cent at Rs 551.41 crore during the September quarter of FY26. It was at Rs 496.28 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Total expenses of Bectors Food were at Rs 509.14 crore in the September quarter, up 12.28 per cent year-on-year.

Its total income, which includes other income, was at Rs 558.01 crore, up 11.17 per cent year on year.

In the first half (H1) of FY26, total consolidated income of Mrs. Bectors Food stood at Rs 1,038.42 crore, up 9.72 per cent.

Shares of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 1,288.85 apiece on the BSE, down 0.14 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH HVA