Bedi Steels to begin production at Ludhiana rolling unit from April

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Bedi Steels on Wednesday said it will commission a steel rolling mill of 70,000-tonne capacity in Punjab next month.

The company will manufacture products such as round bars, square bars, hex bars and flat bars which find applications in industries like automotive, construction, manufacturing, aerospace, and marine.

The new products manufactured at the facility will be supplied to clients in Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Mandi Gobindgarh, Bedi Steels said in a statement.

The new rolling mill located at Ludhiana has been set up at an investment of Rs 13.49 crore. "With increased capacity and efficiency, we are poised to meet the growing demand for steel products with the highest industry standards," said Mahesh Gupta, Promoter & Whole-time Director of Bedi Steels.