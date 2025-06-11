BEE engaged in draft framework to standardise AC temperatures in range of 20-28 degrees: Official

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) is engaged in preparing a framework to standardise default temperatures of air conditioners in the range of 20 to 28 degrees Celcius to improve energy efficiency in the country.

BEE, under the Ministry of Power, promotes the use of energy-efficient processes, equipment, devices and systems. It takes steps to encourage preferential treatment for the use of energy-efficient equipment or appliances.

Discussions are underway on the subject but no final decision has been taken so far on the exact range of temperatures or any timeframe (to come out with the guidelines), the official told PTI requesting anonymity.

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal on Tuesday said the government is working on a framework to standardise the default temperatures of air conditioners, including those in automobiles, in the range of 20 to 28 degrees Celcius.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Union Power Minister Manohar Lal said the government is in talks with appliance makers and states on the subject to standardise AC temperatures.

"Consultations are going on and once it's over, guidelines will be finalised accordingly. Some states have requested to consider the humidity they have while making the guidelines," Lal said without sharing further details.

Asked if ACs in cars will also have such standardised temperatures, the minister said the government is in consultation with automakers as well.

The announcement comes at a time when India's peak power demand has been rising and hit 241 GW on June 9.

Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal said the move is aimed at improving energy efficiency in the country. Reduction of even 1 degree helps saving 6 per cent of energy.

"There are crores of ACs in the country and every year new ones are getting inducted. So you can imagine the savings," he said. PTI ABI TRB