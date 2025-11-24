BEE, Powergrid hold event on energy conservation

Jaipur, Nov 24 (PTI) The Bureau of Energy Efficiency and Powergrid Corporation of India conducted a state-level painting competition for school students in Rajasthan to raise awareness about energy conservation, a release said on Monday.

Participants from various districts of the state were given the theme of energy conservation. They expressed their ideas and creativity through painting, it said.

After a cultural program in the afternoon, the prize distribution ceremony was held.

The winners from both categories - Class 5 to 7 and Class 8 to 10 -- will represent Rajasthan at the national-level competition scheduled for December 2025 in New Delhi, it added.

Powergrid, as the nodal agency, will bear the travel and accommodation expenses for the students and their guardians participating in the national competition. PTI SDA MR MR