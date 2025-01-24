BEE, TERI ink initial pact to establish centre of excellence for energy transition

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) The Power Ministry on Friday said that Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) have signed an initial pact to jointly establish a Centre of Excellence for Energy Transition (CoEET).

The CoEET will be housed at TERI’s Institute of Energy Transition (IoET) at its campus in Hyderabad, a power ministry statement said.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony took place at Hyderabad, in the presence of Union Power Minister Manohar Lal and Chief Minister of Telangana A Revanth Reddy.

The ministry said that this collaboration is a significant step toward advancing India's energy transition efforts and fostering sustainable development.

The Centre of Excellence for Energy Transition is envisioned as a world-class knowledge hub designed to promote research, innovation, and capacity-building in energy transition technologies and policies. PTI KKS KKS MR