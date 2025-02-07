Beer industry contributed Rs 92,324 crore to India's GDP in 2023

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) The Indian beer industry contributed Rs 92,324 crore (USD 10.6 billion) to the country's economy in 2023, which represented 0.3 per cent of the national GDP, said Brewers Association of India citing a study conducted by Oxford Economics.

This is part of the Rs 76.45 lakh crore (USD 878 billion) poured into the global GDP by the beer industry globally, according to the report.

Brewers' direct contribution in India stood at Rs 40,050 crore (USD 4.6 billion) and over Rs 52,239 crore (USD 6 billion) by the downstream value chain.

The beer industry also supported public finances as the sector contributed Rs 51,376 crore (USD 5.9 billion) in tax revenues through excise, sales taxes, other taxes, and the taxes paid by the downstream value chain.

"This is 1.8 per cent of the government tax revenues," the statement said.

Besides, the beer industry supported 0.3 per cent of national employment. It generated 13 lakh jobs, of which 5.4 lakh jobs were directly by the brewers, while 7.8 lakh were by those involved in downstream value chains like logistics, restaurants, retailers, etc, it added.

Brewers Association of India (BAI) Director General Vinod Giri said: "Beer is entirely a local product. It is also a high-volume product by nature and thus creates a massive multiplier effect on the local economy. It buys barley from local farmers and packaging material from local suppliers." Being a high-volume product, it employs a large number of people for handling, takes up large warehousing spaces, and employs large fleets for moving the product, he added.

Justin Kissinger, World Brewing Alliance President and CEO, said, "The beer industry has a huge, positive impact on the economy in India, supporting a robust value chain that includes farmers, bottlers, shippers, and the hospitality sector. This report shows that beer is not just one of the most enjoyed drinks in India and around the world, but one of the most valuable industries too." BAI represents leading beer markers - United Breweries, ABInBev and Carlsberg. PTI KRH KRH SHW