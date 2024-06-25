Beetel Teletech, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise partner to drive digitisation across key sectors

New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Technology solutions provider Beetel Teletech on Tuesday said it has partnered with France-headquartered Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (ALE) to drive digitisation and spearhead development across key sectors in India.

The two entities seek to empower enterprises and organisations in the country with advanced digital infrastructure and services.

The primary vision behind this partnership is to spearhead the development of critical verticals such as telecommunications, transportation, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and manufacturing utilities in India, a company statement said.

"By combining Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise's world-class product portfolio with our deep understanding of the Indian market, we are well-equipped to deliver unmatched value to enterprises across various critical sectors.

"I believe that our extensive reach, coupled with our industry-leading customer support and professional services will facilitate seamless deployment and integration of Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise solutions, ensuring optimal performance and maximising return on investment for customers," Sanjeev Chhabra, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Beetel, said.

Under the partnership, Beetel will be responsible for distribution of ALE's product portfolio.

**** Kaspersky introduces online cybersecurity training course * Global cybersecurity and digital privacy firm Kaspersky on Tuesday introduced a new online cybersecurity training course on digital forensics.

The 'Windows Digital Forensics' course is designed to provide trainees with a fundamental understanding of digital forensics, offering them valuable insights and hands-on experience.

"During this training course, trainees will get acquainting with digital forensics as an important part of the incident response process and will be equipped with useful knowledge that helps trainees to swiftly handle, contain, understand and recover from cyber-attacks and effectively minimise their impact in the quickest way possible," Ayman Shaaban, Digital Forensics and Incident Response Group Manager at Kaspersky, said. PTI ANK ANK SHW