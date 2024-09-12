Beetel Teletech, Netweb Tech partner to distribute high-performance computing solutions

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Beetel Teletech on Thursday said it has partnered with Netweb Technologies India to distribute high-end computing solutions across India.

The partnership will leverage Beetel’s extensive distribution network to enhance technological infrastructure across sectors like IT, entertainment, BFSI, data centres, and government entities.

"Under this collaboration, Beetel will distribute Netweb’s extensive suite of HCS offerings, which includes High-Performance Computing (HPC) systems, Private Cloud and Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI), AI systems, enterprise workstations, High-Performance Storage (HPS), and Data Centre Servers," a company statement said.

Netweb Technologies India CMD Sanjay Lodha said the partnership will ensure that high-performance computing solutions reach the industries that need them most.

"At Netweb Technologies, our commitment to the Make in India mission goes beyond manufacturing world-class products--it’s about empowering India’s critical sectors with the best-in-class technology.

"This collaboration not only enhances our reach but also solidifies our role in supporting India’s technological self-reliance and economic development," he said. PTI ANK MR