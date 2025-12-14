Behavioural change crucial to boost energy efficiency: President Murmu

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said behavioural change in every citizen is crucial to bringing energy efficiency to all sectors in the country.

Addressing National Energy Conservation Day Function here, she said the consciousness of adopting a balanced lifestyle in harmony with nature is fundamental to India's cultural tradition -- this very sentiment forms the basis of our message to the world, "Lifestyle for Environment -- LiFE".

"Participation of every sector and citizen is essential for the success of India's energy transition. Behavioural change is crucial for bringing energy efficiency to all sectors," she said.

The President said energy conservation is the most environmentally friendly and reliable source of energy.

Energy conservation is not just an option, but the most crucial need of today, she said.

She underlined that saving energy doesn't simply mean using less, but utilising energy wisely, responsibly, and efficiently.

"When we avoid unnecessary use of electrical appliances, adopt energy-efficient devices, utilise natural light and ventilation in our homes and workplaces, or embrace solar and renewable energy options, we not only save energy but also reduce carbon emissions," she said.

Energy conservation is also important for maintaining clean air and safe water sources, and a balanced ecosystem, Murmu said, adding, "Every unit of energy we save will be a symbol of our responsibility towards nature and our sensitivity towards future generations." If the youth and children are aware about energy conservation and make efforts in this direction, the goals in this area can be achieved and the sustainable development of the country can be ensured, the President said.

Access to affordable and clean energy empowers communities, she said, adding that green energy is not limited to electricity generation; it is a powerful means of empowerment and inclusive development.

The President noted that initiatives, such as Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and the National Green Hydrogen Mission, are reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

The government is also promoting renewable energy adoption and energy efficiency through the Renewable Consumption Obligation and Production-Linked Incentive schemes.

She noted that India's energy efficiency efforts in 2023-24 resulted in energy savings of 53.60 million tonnes of oil equivalent.

She said these efforts are leading to significant economic savings annually and have also resulted in a substantial reduction in CO₂ emissions.

The President said the participation of every sector and citizen is essential for the success of India's energy transition.

She appreciated all stakeholders working in the field of energy conservation and said their contribution will ensure a healthy and bright future for coming generations.

She expressed confidence that with the spirit of collective responsibility, partnership, and public participation, India will continue to play a leading role in energy conservation and achieve its goals towards a green future.

She presented the National Energy Conservation Awards 2025 and National Painting Competition on Energy Conservation prizes in New Delhi on Sunday on the occasion of National Energy Conservation Day. PTI KKS TRB