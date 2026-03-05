BEL, Bellatrix Aerospace signs MoU for satellite systems and payloads

Bengaluru, Mar 5 (PTI) Navratna Defence PSU BEL on Thursday said it has signed an MOU with Bellatrix Aerospace, a space tech company specialising in satellite propulsion systems and satellite subsystems, to collaborate on the design, development and manufacturing of satellite systems and payloads.

The collaboration brings together Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL's) decades of experience in developing advanced electronics and mission-critical payloads for defence and strategic applications with Bellatrix Aerospace's innovative capabilities in satellite propulsion and satellite subsystems, the company said.

By combining their complementary strengths, the partnership aims to advance indigenous capabilities in satellite platforms designed for Very Low Earth Orbit (VLEO) operations, it said in a release.

This partnership is expected to be transformational in accelerating innovation and strengthening India's capabilities in building next-generation satellite systems for VLEO.

As space continues to play an increasingly strategic role in today's scenario, partnering with innovative deep-tech startups like Bellatrix allows BEL to combine its expertise in defence electronics with emerging space technologies, the company further said.

Such collaborations are essential to strengthen India's indigenous capabilities in the evolving space sector, it said, adding that together, the two companies aim to develop integrated satellite solutions that support India's strategic and civilian space missions. PTI KSU KH