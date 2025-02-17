BEL inaugurates second assembly line for electronic fuzes in Pune

Pune, Feb 17 (PTI) Navratna defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) on Monday inaugurated its second assembly line for electronic fuzes for artillery ammunition at its Pune unit, according to a release.

The new assembly line was inaugurated at BEL-Pune by Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujla, Master General Sustenance (MGS), Indian Army, in the presence of Manoj Jain, CMD, BEL.

BEL-Pune has been at the forefront in advancing indigenous capabilities in defence manufacturing, in sync with the Government of India's Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, the release said.

To meet the growing demand for Electronic Fuzes, BEL-Pune took the initiative to establish an additional assembly line, which is now ready to commence operations, it said, adding, this expansion is a testament to BEL's commitment to self-reliance and its ability to deliver cutting-edge technology and high-quality products to the Indian Armed Forces. PTI SPK TRB