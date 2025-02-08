BEL signs contract worth Rs 610 cr for supplying Electro Optic Fire Control System for Indian Navy

Bengaluru, Feb 8 (PTI) Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) on Saturday said it has signed a contract valued at Rs 610 crore for the supply of Electro Optic Fire Control System (EOFCS) for the Indian Navy.

This fully indigenously developed system will be installed and integrated onboard Indian Naval platforms, the company said in a release.

The system is capable of panoramic/sector search, tracking all types of targets during day/night and engages the tracked targets with the medium range and short range gun mounts, it said.

Additionally, BEL has secured other orders valued at Rs 352 crore following the last disclosure on January 28, 2025, which comprises Anti Drone System, Fuzes, Integrated Fire Detection and Suppression System, Vessel Communication System, Spares, Services, etc, the company said.

With these, BEL has now accumulated orders totalling Rs 11,855 crore in the current financial year, it added.