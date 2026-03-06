BEL signs MoU with SASMOS HET Technologies to strengthen indigenous defence production

Bengaluru, Mar 6 (PTI) Defence PSU BEL on Friday said it signed an MoU with SASMOS HET Technologies Ltd, an aerospace and defence interconnect solutions manufacturer to strengthen indigenous defence production capabilities.

Under the MoU, BEL and SASMOS will combine their expertise in defence electronics, system integration and precision manufacturing to support defence programmes, with a focus on localisation of critical components, enhancing domestic value addition and strengthening production capabilities and exports, BEL said in a statement.

The MoU also establishes a structured framework for joint participation in defence and strategic programmes, covering high-reliability photonics and fibre optic system, avionic and mission-critical electronic systems, aerospace-grade interconnect solutions, electro-mechanical assemblies and mission-critical sub-systems for airborne, naval and land-based platforms.

Talking about the collaboration, Manoj Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Electronics Limited, said, "This partnership with SASMOS supports our objective of strengthening domestic manufacturing depth in critical electronic assemblies and interconnect solutions for defence platforms, as well as our focus on global exports." Chandrashekar H G, Chairman and Managing Director, SASMOS HET Technologies, said, "Our focus will be on precision engineering, quality assurance and scalable production to meet the demanding standards of defence programmes." PTI GMS GMS KH