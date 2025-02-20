BEL signs Rs 1,034 cr order for SDR & DCT from Coast Guard

Bengaluru, Feb 20 (PTI) Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has signed a contract valued at Rs 1,034 crore with the Ministry of Defence for supply of Software Defined Radios (SDRs) and Data Communication Terminals (DCTs) for the Indian Coast Guard.

The state-of-the-art radios, indigenously developed jointly by Defence Electronics Applications Laboratory (DEAL) and BEL, support multi-band, multi-channel, multi-role/mission operations to meet the needs of Network Centric Warfare, the company said in a release.

The DCT system enables communication between shore and ships with the accuracy, speed, security and reliability required for critical missions, it said.

BEL said, in addition the company has also secured other orders worth Rs 258 crore which include Earth Station for Satellite Communication, Laser Range Finders, Fire Control Centre, Command and Control Post, Communication equipment for Weapon System, Head-up Display, spares, services, etc, since its last disclosure on February 8, 2025.

With these, the total accumulated orders received by BEL during the current financial year stands at Rs 13,147 crore, it added.