BEL signs Rs 593.22 cr contract with IAF

Bengaluru, Apr 2 (PTI) Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), announced on Wednesday that it has signed a contract with the Indian Air Force worth Rs 593.22 crore for providing maintenance services for the Akash Missile System, which was supplied by the company.

With this, BEL has commenced the financial year 2025-26 with an order acquisition of Rs 593.22 crore, the company said in a release.

Furthermore, the company has concluded negotiations with customers for the acquisition of orders worth Rs 5,000 crore, it added. PTI KSU SSK KH