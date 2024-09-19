BEL signs teaming agreement with Reliasat Inc. Canada to foray into space domain

Bengaluru, Sep 19 (PTI) Navaratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) on Thursday signed a teaming agreement with Reliasat Inc. Canada to collaborate in the area of space products, officials said.

The agreement aims at leveraging BEL and Reliasat's capabilities in the domain of space, they said.

"This is a significant step that will enable BEL to foray into the space segment in line with the Government of India's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make-in-India' initiatives and strengthen its existing portfolio," BEL said in a statement.

BEL, a Navaratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, enjoys a leadership position in the Defence/Strategic Electronics market in India and on the other hand, Reliasat develops space-based smart satellites and deep space solutions, enabling the internet from space with high capacity connectivity, it added. PTI AMP KH