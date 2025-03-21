Bellatrix Aerospace eyes Japan's space market, ink pact with Astroscale

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Japanese firm Astroscale, which specialises in orbital debris removal and satellite servicing, has joined hands with Bellatrix Aerospace, a start-up specialising in propulsion systems.

The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to leverage their expertise in creating synergies to tap opportunities in India's growing space market and expand to developing international markets.

"The collaboration aims to drive active debris removal, satellite servicing, and sustainable in-orbit mobility, contributing to a cleaner and safer space environment," a statement from Bellatrix Aerospace said.

The MoU will facilitate Bellatrix's entry into the Japanese market while also supporting Astroscale Japan's expansion within India's fast-growing space economy.

"With India's space sector rapidly evolving, our expertise in propulsion, combined with Astroscale's advancements in satellite servicing and debris removal, will allow us to make meaningful contributions to global space sustainability efforts," Yashas Karanam, the COO and director of Bellatrix Aerospace, said.

"Bellatrix Aerospace is an emerging space company that has garnered attention from the Indian government. With its unique technologies and products, the company is expected not only to expand its market entry opportunities but also to create a complementary relationship with us," said Eddie Kato, the president and Managing Director of Astroscale Japan.

Astroscale Japan, a subsidiary of Astroscale Holdings Inc., is developing cutting-edge solutions for in-orbit servicing and space debris mitigation.

The company offers a range of scalable services, including life extension, in-situ space situational awareness, end-of-life disposal, and active debris removal.

Bellatrix Aerospace has achieved space qualification for both its green propulsion technology and its electric propulsion-based Hall-Effect Thruster technology, along with their associated subsystems.

"This partnership also marks a significant step for us as we venture into the Japanese market," Rohan M Ganapathy, the CEO and CTO of Bellatrix Aerospace, said. PTI SKU SKU NSD NSD