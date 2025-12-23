Belrise Ind inks pact with Plasan Sasa to jointly manufacture EV components for military vehicles

Mumbai, Dec 23 (PTI) Automotive systems manufacturer Belrise Industries on Tuesday announced a strategic agreement with advanced armour and survivability solutions provider Plasan Sasa to jointly manufacture electric vehicle components for military vehicles in the country.

The partnership will focus on introducing and adapting ATEMM (All-Terrain Electric Mission Module) systems platform for Indian military applications, leveraging Israel-based Plasan's expertise in survivability and automotive systems and Belrise's strong industrial presence in India, the automotive company said.

Through this collaboration, the two partners aim to deliver advanced mission-ready solutions tailored to the requirements of the Indian defence sector, it added.

ATEMM (All-Terrain Electric Mission Module) is a self-propelled electric platform, designed to enhance operational payload, energy, survivability, and mobility for modern armed forces.

The collaboration aligns with the Indian government's Make-in-India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, ensuring localised production and technology transfer, it said.

Belrise will become an integral part of Plasan's global supply chain, enabling cost-effective production of its advanced systems in India. This step will not only support Indian defence programmes but also contribute to Plasan's worldwide operations.

"This partnership agreement represents a significant milestone in our journey to bring world- class defence technologies to India," Belrise Chief of Staff Swastid Badve said.

"By combining Belrise's manufacturing capabilities with Plasan's innovation, we are confident in delivering solutions that meet the evolving needs of the Indian Armed Forces." The company also said that beyond the Indian market, Belrise will become an integral part of Plasan's global supply chain, enabling cost-effective production of its advanced systems in India.

This step will not only support Indian defence programmes but also contribute to Plasan's worldwide operations, it added.

"We are proud to partner with Belrise Industries. Together, we will not only serve India's defence requirements but also strengthen our global supply chain with cost-effective production from India," said Gilad Ariav, VP Marketing and Business Development at Plasan Sasa. PTI IAS BAL BAL